Department of education urges Bengaluru schools to dedicate one period for reading

BENGALURU: In a bid to inculcate a strong habit of reading books outside of the curriculum, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has directed all schools in the state to have a fixed library period once a week, during which students can access the school libraries and develop a hobby. This will apply to all students from Classes 1 to 10 in the state.

Under the programme ‘Reading Habits and Knowledge Development’, the students should have access to various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, folklore, poetry and comics. Earlier, library periods were included in the timetable depending on the school infrastructure, however, the department has now made it compulsory for all state board schools.

“Reading will improve children’s vocabulary, fluency, comprehension, concentration, language and creative writing. It also develops intellectual skills such as critical thinking, reasoning, analytical ability, summarising, imagination, creativity, and empathy,” the circular read.

The department highlighted that schools must use library grants given annually by Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) and grants available under Reading Room (RR) funds collected by the students. “Using these grants, libraries must purchase quality reading materials for children during the academic year. DSEL has recommended a list of quality books for primary, senior primary and high schools. Schools can select and purchase the required books,” the circular stated.

School teachers have also been directed to help students in Classes 1 to 5 by conducting reading activities and aiding them to grow as independent readers. Teachers can read the story with gestures for easy understanding, peer reading – encouraging students to read in a group and organising post-reading activities depending on the short stories for lower classes. For senior classes, students should be allowed to pick their own books and hold discussions in the class.

The department issued a tentative library period for different grades, replacing periods such as radio or other vocational skills, once a week.