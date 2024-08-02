Four-year-old boy falls on track at Bengaluru Metro station, escapes unhurt

BENGALURU: A four-year-old boy playing inside the Baiyappanahalli Metro station with his sister fell down on the railway track on Thursday night. Power supply was switched off by Metro officials and train operators were directed to stop driving their trains. The boy escaped with minor scratches behind his ear. The incident happened at 9.08 pm and the stalled train operations resumed seven minutes later after clearances.

A tweet by the official handle of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said its alert staff saved the boy from any major mishap.

According to a BMRCL source who reviewed the footage of the incident on Friday, the boy accompanied by his mother and sister were alighting the stairs leading to Platform 2. “The boy was running a little ahead of the girl who was chasing him on the flight of stairs leading to the platform. The boy continued his run onto the platform and did not realise he had reached its edge and fell down.”