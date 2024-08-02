Karnataka HC reserves order on SIT plea challenging HD Revanna's bail

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the petition filed by the SIT, CID, challenging the bail granted by a trial court to JDS MLA HD Revanna on May 13, in connection with the kidnapping of a victim of rape allegedly involving his son, former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Justice M Nagaprasanna reserved the order after hearing arguments made by Special Public Prosecutor Prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing SIT, and senior counsel CV Nagesh, on behalf of Revanna, who was booked by KR Nagar police in Mysuru district, based on the complaint filed by a victim.

Prof Ravivarma Kumar, assisted by Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha, argued that the chargesheet had been filed by SIT on July 29 against the accused, supported by forensic evidence, for alleged involvement in the kidnap of the victim. The chargesheet indicates that the victim was abducted at the instance of the accused, and hence 364A of the IPC was invoked against him. The FSL report and mahazar report confirmed hair samples found in the farmhouse of accused No.7, where the victim was kept under illegal detention, matched with the victim’s hair. Without considering materials found during the investigation, the trial court granted bail to the accused arbitrarily, he argued.