An unexpected bond

For Mandre, working alongside Kumar as a fellow actor brought some apprehensions, especially since she was already an admirer of his work in films like Lucia and U-Turn. “I was blown away by U-Turn and his skill in making such an intelligent film on a small budget. So, when I was told he’d be acting opposite me, I was slightly intimidated. I didn’t think he’d get into acting; I thought he was more into filmmaking.

But when we started filming at a location with no network, we had no choice but to talk to each other. We found so many commonalities. We’re both Capricorns; discussed the kinds of films and ended up forming a great bond,” she shares. “He later told me that he expected me to be a bougie actor who’s like, ‘Oh my God, give me my juice and do this and that.’ He thought I was the typical glam doll actor. Then he said, ‘I can’t believe you’re like this!’”

On screen, their chemistry in Gaalipata 2 much admiration from audiences and critics alike. “We just keep laughing about it. Because if people actually saw how we treat each other, they’d be like, ‘Far from it.’ We’re always bullying each other. With him and me, there’s no barrier. I’m always telling him things as they are, never having a filter,” Mandre shares. “I’ve never had a male best friend ever. Growing up in an all-girls school and college, my closest friends were girls. So it was the first time I interacted with a guy who I got along with, and it was platonic and amazing.”

Their shared interests extend beyond cinema. “We talk a lot about films and help each other with relationship problems!” Kumar laughs. “I think I do more of that for him! He’s talking about relationships, of course, my relationships, which I don’t have, which I’m always dreaming of,” Mandre quips.

“The conversations between him and me are very deep. We talk about life, philosophy, and cool things not just mundane, girl talk. We’re very real with each other. Sometimes you need to find people you click with. Even though there are times when I don’t see him for six months – times he is filming and I’m out of town – when we catch up, it’s like we only met yesterday. There’s no awkwardness. It’s always simple and I think that’s how friendships should be. It shouldn’t be complicated,” she says.