Bengaluru woman kidnaps her child from father-in-law

BENGALURU: A seven-year-old boy, who was waiting for the school bus with his grandfather, was kidnapped by his mother and her male friend in KR Puram, on Friday morning. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The boy was studying in Class 2 in a private school and was waiting for the school bus near his apartment when he was kidnapped.

Police said that the boy’s parents have applied for a divorce. Considering the Child Welfare Committee’s recommendation as per the boy’s wish, the court ordered that the child should to stay with the father. However, on Friday at 7 am, the mother and her male friend took him forcibly and fled the scene. The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras. Based on a complaint by the grandfather, KR Puram police have registered a case under Section 137 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship) of BNS against the mother and her friend, and are on the lookout for the boy and the accused. It is alleged that the woman had also filed complaints against her husband in Chennai and Bengaluru over domestic issues.