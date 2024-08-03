Denying entry based on attire to invite action, says BBMC chief

BENGALURU: Following the outcry over GT Mall denying entry to a farmer wearing a dhoti in July, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed proprietors of all commercial complexes and shops to ensure that there is no discrimination against anyone based on language, caste, race, religion, dress and place of birth.

He warned that legal action will be taken against those who do not adhere to the directive. In an order, he said owners of all commercial complexes have been directed to give appropriate guidance to their security personnel not to deny entry to the public solely based on the attire. If discrimination on the grounds of dress code and others occur in commercial complexes and shops, appropriate legal action will be taken.

“There have been reports in the media of people wearing traditional (panche) dress being denied entry by security guards of the establishments. Taking into account Articles 14, 19, 21, 25 and Article 15(1), (2) of the constitution, every citizen of India is guaranteed the right of equal access to public areas and social equality,” the order states. “Business licence will be cancelled and all shops in commercial complexes will be closed if any violations are found. Besides, legal action will be initiated as per law,” the order stressed.