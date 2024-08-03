No more zooming, speed limit imposed on NICE Road in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following a spate of fatal accidents on NICE Road owing to overspeeding by motorists, the traffic police have imposed speed limits on vehicles for the safety of road users. The restrictions came into force on Friday. From now on, two-wheelers are prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am on all days. Motorists violating the speed limits will have to pay fine and the traffic police may even register an FIR.

NICE Road has seen 13 fatal accidents and 52 non-fatal accidents till June 30 of this year. In 2022, there were 42 fatal accidents and 69 non-fatal accidents while in 2023, it was 37 and 83.

Of the 13 fatal accidents this year, one of the most serious was reported in Kengeri traffic police station limits on July 15, wherein three men from neighbouring Ramanagara district lost their lives. The SUV in which the victims were travelling was driven at a speed of 160 kmph and it jumped over the median and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The incident happened near the Bannerghatta Road toll gate. Two others were critically injured. All the three were going to the Kempegowda International Airport to catch a flight to Goa.