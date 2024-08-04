Bengalureans lost Rs 845 crore, 9,260 cases filed in first six months of 2024

BENGALURU: Bengalureans lost a whopping Rs 845 crore to cybercriminals in the first six months of this year. Of all the cases, the debit and credit card fraud was the most rampant, accounting for 1,485 of the total 9,260 cases. The victims were swindled of Rs 41.53 crore in this scam.

Investigators highlighted a consistent pattern in the debit and credit scam – all calls were made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, which mask the caller’s true location with ‘international numbers’ and make tracing impossible. Over half of the complainants had used public wi-fi for transactions before falling victim.

“When we verified the calls made to the victims, they all had different country codes, like +44, +7, and +07, but none from +91 (India), which can be traced,” an official said. Most victims also reported accessing wi-fi at hotels, lounges and other places before making the transactions, he added.

In the first two months of this year, the total loss to cybercrimes amounted to Rs 240 crore. But over the next four months, they have skyrocketed to Rs 845 crore.