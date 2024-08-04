Bengaluru commuters demand safety measures after metro suicide incident

BENGALURU: Following the incident at Doddakallasandra metro station, where a 57-year-old Naveen Kumar Arora died after stepping in front of an oncoming Metro train, commuters took to social media, describing the Namma Metro platforms as an ‘easy spot’ for such acts.

Shortly after the incident, commuters took to social media to complain about delayed metro services, with many reporting waiting time of up to 19 minutes. Commuters vented their frustration on X, saying “send train fast, waiting for train for 19 mins,” and “how much longer,” with others noting the “crazy gaps” in service, before the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officially addressed the situation.

Some commuters also expressed confusion, posting that they were unsure why the metro had stopped and noting that people were stranded on the bridge. Many, including Mohandas Pai, called for the installation of safety gates at all stations.