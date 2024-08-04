Revised guidelines for information display at private medical facilities in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a recent update, the state health department revised its guidelines for displaying information at private medical establishments. The revised guidelines addresses concerns about space constraints faced by smaller facilities while ensuring compliance with the Karnataka Private Medical (KPME) Act.

The directive follows a letter from Indian Medical Association’s Karnataka branch, which requested a relaxation in the board size due to space limitations in smaller establishments. The initial circular mandated specific board sizes, which proved challenging for many facilities.

As per the previous circular dated June 6, all private medical establishments registered under KPME Act are required to display key information including names of the owners or managers, the KPME registration certificate, the system of medicine practised, and the services offered. The information must be displayed on a colour coded board at the front of the establishment for easy public access, as per the previous order.

The revised circular now allows for adjustments in board size based on the establishment’s classification. The updated guidelines emphasise that, despite the relaxation, priority must be given to displaying the required information in Kannada to ensure clarity for local patients and visitors.