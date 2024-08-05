Biryanis beyond the border

Another type of biryani popular in old Hyderabad is the Kalyani biryani, which can be called a poorer cousin of the Hyderabadi biryani as it is made with beef instead of mutton. Hence, it is cheaper. Qubooli/Channa ki biryani is a popular vegetarian version found especially during Muharram and is made with channa hence it is protein rich too.

Though biryani of the Telugu states is synonymous with Hyderabad, there are others that are authentic like the Ulavucharu biryani, Rayalseema biryani, Gongura biryani, Kona seema biryani and Bheemavaram biryani. Ulavucharu biryani needs a special mention as here, the rice is cooked in horsegram broth giving it a nutty flavour and then layered with spices and meat, making it a harmonious marriage. The Adivasis of Araku valley have a special type of biryani where they cook the rice, meat, and spices within a bamboo trunk which adds to the flavour profile. So the next time you are in the Telugu-speaking regions, try the authentic varieties too.

Karnataka is also home to many types of biryani ranging from the most famous Donne biryani to the lesser-known Bhatkali biryani, Mangaluru biryani, Mandya biryani, and the Belagavi biryani.

Among these, the Bangalore Donne biryani is the most popular style made with small grain rice and a green paste. The addition of methi leaves imparts a distinctive flavour. This biryani is usually served in a donne, which is a bowl made of areca palm leaf, hence the name. The Hoskote biryani is a close cousin of the donne biryani in terms of taste but milder and hence, people have it even for breakfast.

The Vokkaliga households mostly make a variety called Mandya biryani or mamsa pulao, and you get a milder form of this in the Mysuru area. Another special variant is the Bhatkali biryani originating from the Nawayati Muslim community of the coastal Karnataka town of Bhatkal. This variety uses fried onion and is made with long-grain rice, unlike the other types in Karnataka. The liberal use of onion which is slow-cooked along with the tomato gives it a korma consistency to which meat is added and then topped with rice.

The Mangaluru or beary biryani has heavy influences from the Middle East and Kerala. Instead of a red masala, a green spice paste made with coriander, mint, and chilli is used. Biryani for us Indians goes beyond being just a nutritious one-pot meal. It is a dish that unites us all from the mountains to the coast. Our biryani quest will continue...