Patients bemoan drug scarcity, limited opening hours in BBMP’s Namma Clinics

BENGALURU: BBMP’s Namma Clinics, launched by the state government in 2022, were expected to offer a range of specialty health services to daily wage workers and other vulnerable populations. But many patients report that they are not returning for follow-up visits as the promised free drugs are often unavailable and the clinics are open for only limited hours.

Though these healthcare centres guaranteed free medications, the patients are directed to purchase subsidised drugs from Jan Aushadi Kendras.

Sumit Prakash, a resident of Malleswaram, said the clinics opening for limited hours defeats their purpose. “Patients seek medical help based on urgency, not fixed schedules. When the government introduced these clinics, we anticipated 24/7 availability to truly help the community. Instead, they are hardly of any use to anyone,” he added.

Many others too complained about the limited hours of the clinic. “By the time we reach there, the clinic is already closed,” said Sumalatha, a professor.

When The New Indian Express contacted a health department official, he said the department is experiencing a shortage of doctors across the state. “We plan to recruit doctors who have passed MBBS recently and are currently in compulsory rural service,” he added. “We are also looking at the request for extending the time, but it will take time as the review is done based on the footfalls of the patients alone,” he added.

A source, who was working at a Namma Clinic, said drugs sometimes are supplied once in a few months, while at other times, they are procured from the parent Primary Health Centre.

To this, an official said that when Namma Clinics do not receive the necessary drugs, local administrative officers of the parent PHCs will be authorised to purchase the drugs using contingency grants before bulk stocks arrive. The upper limit for these purchases, however, has not yet been determined, he said.