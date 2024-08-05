The wall of memories

For Rahul Dravid, the exhibition was more than just an artistic event; it was a celebration of his mother’s life and legacy. “If anyone had seen my drawings and my art, I would not have been invited. Unfortunately, I never inherited her artistic talents,” he admits with a laugh. “But watching her dedication, passion, and hours of concentration to bring these pieces to life was a huge inspiration for me,” he says.

Reflecting on the inauguration and the retrospective, Pushpa Dravid, the 83-year-old artist shares, “It feels great to see this exhibition happen. It’s been more than 70 years, and I never thought something like this could happen. Whenever I painted, they used to watch me, and Vijay [Dravid] used to come and sit with me. I am happy to see my sons [Rahul Dravid and Vijay Dravid] here, remembering their childhood days.”

Vijay Dravid adds, “My straight drive may not have been as good as Rahul’s, but everyone in the family tells me I inherited a little bit of my mom’s artistic talent.” The evening programme saw a big draw with the likes of renowned artists SG Vasudev, Rekha Hebbar Rao, and art historian Choodamani Nandagopal being present.

The in-house curated exhibition showcases an extensive range of Dravid’s work, from her early days in the 1960s to her latest creations. The collection includes drawings, sketches, and more, revealing the evolution of her artistic journey. A section dedicated to the folk art and tribal life of Madhya Pradesh, as well as digital visuals of her terracotta murals, has been added to offer a glimpse into the scale and ambition of her public art projects.

(The exhibition is being showcased at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road, until September 3. Open from Tuesday to Sunday)