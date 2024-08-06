Dengue: Search up for doctors, pest control

BENGALURU: A recent study reported a significant surge in consumer searches related to dengue testing and treatment services, reflecting the ongoing struggle with a severe dengue outbreak. Data comparing April-June 2024 to January-March 2024 showed a 33 per cent increase in queries for dengue-related services, and a 20 per cent rise in demand for doctors specialising in dengue treatment. The study, conducted by Justdial, highlighted the dengue outbreak that hit several states hard, including Karnataka, where cases have touched alarming numbers.

In response to the mosquito menace, the study reflected a notable rise in searches for pest control services, which grew by 24% across India. Metro cities saw a 25% increase, while non-metro areas experienced a 24% rise. The demand for pest control services targeting other pests also surged, with searches for lizard control up by 183%, honeybee control by 90%, bedbug control by 44%, and snake control by 33%.

As per the findings, searches for mosquito net dealers surged by 64% nationwide. Bengaluru stood at fourth, after Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, with a 122% rise in these searches.

The study, through these trends, highlighted the critical need for preventive measures such as maintaining clean surroundings, using mosquito repellents and seeking prompt medical attention.