NIA takes two accused to Rameshwaram cafe, reconstructs crime scene

BENGALURU: The bomber arrested in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case was brought to the outlet in the city on Monday by NIA sleuths for an inspection and to reconstruct the crime scene.

Bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taaha, the alleged mastermind behind the blast, were brought to the cafe amid tight security in the morning.

Shazib was made to wear a dress similar to the one he wore while planting the low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the cafe. He was also made to wear a cap, mask and a backpack. He was asked to do what he did in the cafe on the day of the blast. All these were video recorded by NIA sleuths.

Monday’s video and the CCTV footage and other visuals that were recovered from the cafe and other places after the blast will be sent to FSL for a gait analysis. The analysis will ascertain if the person in both videos are the same and this will be a key evidence in the case.

Shazib and Taaha were arrested near Kolkata on April 12. Five terror suspects have been arrested in the case.

The blast took place on Friday (March 1) around 12.55 pm in the cafe at Kundalahalli in the city. Ten people were injured in the blast. The case was initially probed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCB) Naveen Kulkarni and transferred to NIA on March 4.

The bomber entered the cafe at 11.34 am. After having rava idlis, he placed the backpack containing the bomb near the wash basin area and left at 11.43 am.

The CCTV footage recovered shows Shazib entering the cafe, carrying a packed backpack. However, while leaving the cafe he is seen carrying an empty backpack. This, presumably after planting the bomb in the cafe. During his brief stay in the cafe, Shazib is seen frequently checking his cellphone, making and attending calls.