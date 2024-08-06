Seven locations identified for Bengaluru’s second airport

BENGALURU: IndusTries Minister MB Patil said seven locations have been identified for the proposed second airport in Bengaluru and a meeting will be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday to discuss submitting an application to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Patil and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting to discuss the second airport with IDeCK [Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited] and Boston Consultancy Group on Monday. Visual presentations prepared by both entities were reviewed during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patil said initially IDeCK had identified nine potential sites for the airport, but two were dropped due to non-feasibility. “We will submit the application to the AAI, detailing all seven identified locations. AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility. The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills and biodiversity,” Patil noted.

Emphasising that the decision on the location will not be based on political considerations, the minister said it will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Shivakumar stated that Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru. The government aims to complete the second airport by 2033, he added.

Advocate General Shashikirana Shetty, Finance Department Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq, Urban Development Department ACS Umashankar, Infrastructure Development Secretary Manjula, and other officials were present at the meeting.