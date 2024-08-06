Struggling to adapt, nursing student jumps from sixth floor in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old nursing student, who was reportedly struggling to adapt to her college environment and peer interactions, died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel building on Sunday. The incident took place at Dhanvantari Nursing College at Chikkabanavara in Soladevanahalli police station limits.

The deceased, Atulya G, hailing of Kerala, was studying first-year BSc in nursing. She had enrolled in the nursing program just a month and a half ago.

Police said that at 3 pm on Sunday, Atulya was standing at the corner on the sixth-floor terrace of the hostel building, and her friends warned her to get back. Around 15 other students were there on the terrace when Atulya jumped from the building. “After questioning her parents, we found that she had urged her parents to let her return to Kerala and continue her studies there. However, her parents forced her to stay, explaining that it would take time for her to adjust,” the police said, adding that they are analyzing call details and other information. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

HELPLINE: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.