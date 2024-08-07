Bengaluru: 6,626 seahorses seized from three flyers

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Bengaluru, busted a significant smuggling network involved in the illegal trade of dried seahorses.

“Acting on some specific intelligence inputs, DRI officials apprehended three men linked to this syndicate at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on August 3. The suspects were enroute to Singapore through Mumbai, via an IndiGo flight, when their checked baggage was examined, leading to the discovery and seizure of 6,626 seahorses,” said sources on condition of anonymity.

The next day, on August 4, in a well-planned follow-up operation, DRI sleuths apprehended the key person, who was allegedly “orchestrating the smuggling operation in Bengaluru. This individual was instrumental in coordinating the procurement and shipment of the seahorses to Singapore. The investigation to unravel the broader smuggling network operating between India and Southeast Asian countries is under way,” the sources added.

All species of seahorses in India are classified under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their sale, purchase, and any form of utilisation illegal and punishable. Under the export policy, export of wild animals and marine species, including their parts and products, is strictly prohibited.

“The seahorses were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, in conjunction with the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The three passengers, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested and are under investigation,” the sources added.

The demand and illicit trading in seahorses in Southeast Asian markets is driven by their use in traditional medicine, cuisine and ornamental purposes.