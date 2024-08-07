BMTC e-bus catches fire on flooded road

BENGALURU: A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) electric bus caught fire near Hebbal around 11 pm on Monday. Videos of the bus burning in the middle of the road in heavy rain has gone viral on social media platforms.

There were around 15 passengers inside the bus, which was heading from Goraguntepalya to Tin Factory, when it stopped suddenly after entering a water-logged road. After the passengers were deboarded, the driver and conductor noticed smoke coming out from the rear of the bus. In no time, a fire engulfed the bus, said BMTC sources adding that this is the first time an entire bus has been gutted by fire.

Fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot and doused the fire. While the BMTC has taken up an investigation, the preliminary probe found that an electrical fault could be the reason for the fire.