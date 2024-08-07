Finally, men, machinery to move into Ejipura

BENGALURU: After much delay, the Rs 307.94-crore Ejipura Flyover project is finally set to get going with the construction agency — BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd — making preparations to restart the abandoned works.

According to the agency’s Launching Engineer Vishwanath Tarangi, the 2.5-km flyover, which starts at Sony World Junction and ends at Kendriya Sadan, will ease traffic on the busy Koramangala area, facilitating smooth flow of vehicles from the South-East of the city.

“We have got a power-packed hydraulic machine to lift materials over 1,200 tonnes. These machines were brought from Mumbai and metal bearings and threads for support were obtained from Kolkata. These machines are expensive and they are a must for installation work. By the end of the month, a few more machines will arrive. About 300 workers will be involved in the process. From August 12, we will begin the works,” said Vishwanath.

BBMP (Project Division) Superintendent Engineer Hemalatha and Executive Engineer Yogesh went to Kolkata along with the executives of the infrastructure firm to check the metal bearings.

The official from the agency added that for each segment measuring 3x17 metres, 6.5 tonnes of steel has to be added along with concrete. After 11 segments, there are pillars and grouting will be done.”The work is very challenging as earlier another has abandoned the work. If we get continuous support from BBMP officials, we will be able to complete the task in a year or 18 months,” said Tarangi.

As per engineers at the site, just to set up a new plant for making segments, transportation and purchase of machinery, Rs 30 crore is being spent.

Commenting on the development, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who is the local MLA, said he has asked the corporation commissioner to extend support and also release bills accordingly and ensure that the project is completed at the earliest as it will benefit lakhs of motorists.

A BBMP official said the project was started in 2017. However, due to a delay in payments from BBMP, SIMPLEX, the agency that was executing the project, abandoned the project mid-way. “When the project was abandoned, it was about 40 per cent complete. Had the BBMP continued the contract and released the payment, by now there would have been vehicle movement on the flyover.”