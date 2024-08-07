Packing a punch

She highlights the struggles faced by athletes like Chand, who had to endure intense legal battles and public scrutiny. “The impact on mental well-being is enormous, especially when society expects women to be strong yet delicate. This expectation is ridiculous, particularly in contact sports where training and natural physiology play significant roles,” she says.

Bopaiah also addresses the unrealistic expectation for female athletes to be both strong and traditionally beautiful. “Female athletes often face this contradictory expectation. This issue isn’t just confined to sport; it’s seen in the corporate world too. Assertive women are often labelled as bossy,” she points out.

Yasmeen Shaikh, a badminton player, emphasises the need for consistent guidelines across governing bodies. “The conversation is now moving toward doing certain tests, which expose these players to uncomfortable procedures that can have a psychological impact and long-lasting effects,” she says. Shaikh criticises the inconsistent treatment of female athletes by different organisations.

“Men are not questioned in the same way; they are celebrated. But when it comes to female athletes who are winning and showing strength, these issues arise. There’s no straightforward answer, but the inconsistency between bodies like the World Championship, the IBA, and the Olympics Association is a major part of the problem,” she says.

Shaikh also calls for a focus on talent and performance rather than conforming to traditional images of femininity. “Sport should be seen for what it is, not based on whether someone fits a traditional image of femininity. Talent and ability should be the focus. If an athlete’s testosterone levels are within the accepted range, it should be enough. It’s unfair to subject them to further scrutiny based on their appearance,” she argues.

Meanwhile, experts say that female athletes training for elite sports, especially in disciplines like boxing and wrestling, can naturally produce more androgen due to their high protein intake and rigorous training regimens. While this increase is beneficial for muscle and bone density, it can also inhibit natural biological processes, making reproductive functions secondary and leading to less pronounced feminine features.

Dr Samarth Arya, consultant in orthopaedics and robotic joint replacement surgery at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, explains the physiological differences that impact performance in sports. “Women’s performance is on average 90 per cent of men’s in some disciplines. This is because of differences in heart rate, muscle mass, blood pressure, lung capacity, and hormones.”