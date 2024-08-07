Six yards of fun

BENGALURU: Actor Taapsee Pannu was in Paris to cheer her husband Mathias Boe, coach of badminton player Chirag Shetty and has caught the attention of many with her unconventional choice of wearing a saree to all the events. She turned cheerleader for her husband, holding a placard and taking a stroll in the city – all this is our very own Indian ethnic attire.

This has resonated with many saree lovers, who believe in sporting the saree on any given occasion. Shruti Gombi, a lecturer by profession, is quite comfortable wearing a saree for casual events. A reluctant Gombi took it up only to find it as comfortable as Western wear. “People think that the saree needs to be tamed, but you carry it any way you want. The trick lies in the kind of textile you choose,” says the 36-year-old.

Who would have known you could wear it for a fun evening out with friends? Anindita Shaw, a social media head, does just that. “I wear sarees to bars or even for a night out. I usually style it with a crop top as a blouse. I wear more handlooms, sometimes experimenting with a taxi print saree and a crop top. I wear ear cuffs which give a modern look to it. I complete the look with a messy bun and I’m good to go with a regular tote bag,” says Shaw.

The fun aspect about adding a saree to everyday wear are the diverse styling options. Emcee Monita Bala, prefers teaming up sarees with long-sleeved blouses. “Sarees can be very comfortable and need not have to be restricted to a traditional look. I have a huge collection of sneakers and wear them with sarees most times,” says Bala, who also adds funk by teaming it with a belt, jacket or blazer.