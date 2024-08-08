Businesses heave a sigh as cur-phew gets extended

BENGALURU: Muskaan Jain was quite happy when she got the news of the Karnataka government issuing an order extending the deadline for hotels, pubs, and shops to remain open until 1am. “I finish work pretty late. My only way of unwinding is catching up with friends over a drink. Sometimes, it used to be cut short because of the previous deadline, but the 1am deadline works out better,” says the 25-year-old mechanical engineer.

Shutting down pubs and restaurants early was a huge limitation on these businesses. Terence Prasad, general manager of Uru Brewpark, says the move will bring significant relief to the staff. “With the 11pm deadline, we used to get the last order at 10pm, and all the orders would come at the same time. The staff used to be under a lot of pressure, but with the 1am deadline, orders will be spread out, and the staff will be able to relax. Revenue-wise also, it’s better because people start late and would like to stay longer,” says Prasad.

Meanwhile, Prathik Shetty, founder of The Reservoire, says the move will not make a huge impact on the drinking crowd.“The later deadline is nice for people who want to grab dinner late. But what would have been good for bars is permission to stay open until 2am.

What I noticed is that reservations used to start from 7-8 pm, but now they start from 9-9.30 pm. This is mainly due to workload and traffic. So people only have around two hours to unwind. At least a 2am deadline should be allowed on weekends,” he explains.