‘It’s getting harder & harder to be an artiste’

BENGALURU: She’s known for her unique blend of Western pop and traditional Indian music, Vidya Vox, born Vidya Iyer, has become synonymous with musical innovation and cross-cultural fusion. She has carved out a niche for herself in the global music scene. Born in Chennai, Vidya later moved to the US. Growing up in a family with a rich musical heritage, she was exposed to a variety of musical styles from a young age.

She first gained prominence with her YouTube channel, where her covers of popular songs and traditional Indian music went viral. Her covers of hits like Be The Change, a mashup of Shape of You by Ed Sheeran and Channa Mereya, showcased her talent for creating a harmonious blend of different musical traditions. Her debut single, Kuthu Fire, was a fusion of Tamil and Western music that captured the essence of her musical style.

The song’s success was followed by a series of successful releases, including Alvida, Saree Ka Fall Sa, and Pehla Nasha, each of which further solidified her reputation as a trailblazer in the world of music. The artiste, who will be in Bengaluru this month, with her latest EP Sundari, gets talking to CE.

Excerpts.

What sort of music can the audience expect at the show?

There will be a lot of songs from my new album Sundari, as well as some of my older hits, mash-ups and fun Bollywood remixes. Come ready to sing and dance!

Can you share how your musical journey began?

It began at the age of five with Carnatic music which I learned with my sister. In college, after I met Shankar Tucker, we started collaborating on YouTube for his channel. I would tour with him on the weekends and then I realised music is something that I wanted to do, and here we are. That was a hard decision to make but I haven’t looked back since.