The real picture

BENGALURU: Breastfeeding is a natural and essential part of motherhood, offering numerous benefits for both mother and child. However, many myths and misconceptions surround breastfeeding, often leading to confusion and unnecessary challenges for new mothers. Here are some common myths surrounding breastfeeding.
“Breastfeeding is easy for everyone”
A prevalent myth is that breastfeeding comes naturally and easily to all mothers. While breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy and requires learning and practice. Many mothers face challenges such as difficulty latching, low milk supply, or sore nipples, especially in the early days. These challenges do not indicate a failure on the mother’s part. Seeking support from lactation consultants, paediatricians, or breastfeeding support groups can make a significant difference and help mothers enjoy their breastfeeding journey.
“Babies need extra milk in the first few days”
Some believe that newborns require extra milk in the first few days because the mother only produces a small amount. This is a myth. The first milk, known as colostrum, is produced in small quantities but is incredibly rich in antibodies. It is all a newborn needs, helping to develop the baby’s immune system and providing an excellent start in life. By day 3 or 4, more milk is produced, and the supply adjusts to meet the baby’s demands.
“Breastfeeding makes mothers gain weight”
Contrary to this myth, breastfeeding can actually help mothers lose weight. Producing breast milk burns about 500 calories a day. Therefore, breastfeeding mothers are more likely to shed the extra weight gained during pregnancy compared to those who do not breastfeed.
“You must have a perfect diet to breastfeed”
While a healthy diet is beneficial, it is not necessary to have a perfect diet to produce nutritious breast milk. The body is remarkably resilient and can produce high-quality milk as long as the mother consumes an additional 500 calories and 25 grams of extra protein daily. Maintaining a balanced diet and staying hydrated helps mothers feel their best and supports milk production. Additionally, the types of foods and spices a mother consumes can influence the taste and smell of her breast milk, exposing breastfed babies to a wider variety of tastes and smells compared to formula-fed babies.
“Mothers should produce equal quantities of milk from both breasts”
It is common for mothers to have uneven milk production or differences in the quantity of milk produced from each breast. Often, the right breast produces more milk compared to the left, which is perfectly normal. This natural variation is not a cause for concern.
“Baby formula is as good as breast milk”
While formula provides essential nutrients, breast milk is uniquely tailored to meet a baby’s specific needs and contains antibodies that help protect against infections and helps baby’s brain development. Breast milk is easier for babies to digest and can reduce the risk of developing allergies, obesity, and certain illnesses later in life. The composition of breast milk changes over time to meet the evolving nutritional needs of a growing baby, something formula cannot replicate.
“Breast size determines milk production”
Breast size does not determine milk production. Milk supply is based on the demand-and-supply principle; the more a baby nurses, the more milk a mother produces. Mothers with small breasts can produce just as much milk as those with larger breasts. The size of the breast does not affect the quantity of milk produced; what matters is how frequently you feed your baby.
“Breastfeeding always empties the breast”
Breastfed babies regulate their milk intake according to their needs, and the breasts continuously produce milk based on demand. Therefore, it is not necessary for a baby to completely empty the breast during each feeding. Instead, milk is produced as needed to meet the baby’s requirements.
“Breastfeeding makes babies too dependent”
Some believe that breastfeeding makes babies clingy or overly dependent. In reality, breastfeeding fosters a strong emotional bond and sense of security between mother and child, which is crucial for healthy development. This bond provides a foundation of trust and confidence that actually supports independence as the child grows.
“You can’t breastfeed while working”
Many working mothers successfully breastfeed by planning and seeking support. Expressing and storing breast milk can allow a mother to continue providing breast milk even when separated from her baby. With supportive workplace policies and flexible arrangements, breastfeeding can continue alongside a career.
(The writer is consultant - lactation specialist, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road)