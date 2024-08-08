The real picture

BENGALURU: Breastfeeding is a natural and essential part of motherhood, offering numerous benefits for both mother and child. However, many myths and misconceptions surround breastfeeding, often leading to confusion and unnecessary challenges for new mothers. Here are some common myths surrounding breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is easy for everyone”

A prevalent myth is that breastfeeding comes naturally and easily to all mothers. While breastfeeding is a natural process, it is not always easy and requires learning and practice. Many mothers face challenges such as difficulty latching, low milk supply, or sore nipples, especially in the early days. These challenges do not indicate a failure on the mother’s part. Seeking support from lactation consultants, paediatricians, or breastfeeding support groups can make a significant difference and help mothers enjoy their breastfeeding journey.

“Babies need extra milk in the first few days”

Some believe that newborns require extra milk in the first few days because the mother only produces a small amount. This is a myth. The first milk, known as colostrum, is produced in small quantities but is incredibly rich in antibodies. It is all a newborn needs, helping to develop the baby’s immune system and providing an excellent start in life. By day 3 or 4, more milk is produced, and the supply adjusts to meet the baby’s demands.