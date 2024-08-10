Pre-university textbooks in short supply, vendors blame it on delay by KTBS

BENGALURU: It has been over two months since the Pre-University (PU) classes began in the state, but textbooks for first PU students are still not available in the market. While local vendors said the supply is not sufficient, the Karnataka Textbooks Society (KTBS) denied any delay in supplies and stressed that they have supplied all textbooks for which the government had placed the indent.

Upon inquiring, multiple vendors in Bengaluru said there has been a delay in supply this year and the textbooks should be available in the next 10 days. Subhas Stores located on Avenue Road told TNIE, “We have the stock for II PUC streams, but for the first year, only a few subjects are available. None of the arts subject textbooks are in stock, while only a few for commerce can be found at the store. However, for science, since the NCERT syllabus is followed, all the subject textbooks are available.” This year, the government has adopted the state board syllabus for arts and commerce.

Another vendor, Metro Book House, said the textbooks are expected to be in stock in 10 days. The delay in printing the textbooks this year has been attributed to the model code of conduct due to the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the Department of School Education (PU) and KTBS blamed each other for the delay. KTBS issued a work order for printing the textbooks only on June 6 despite PU classes starting on June 1.

Requesting anonymity, a major vendor of textbooks in the city said there is a shortage in supply this year. “We see that the department has sent most of the textbooks to other districts, but Bengaluru has a high demand. Students from districts like Chikkodi, Kolar and Dharwad come and buy books in sets here.” The vendor claimed that they have been visiting other districts to buy the textbooks and sell them here.