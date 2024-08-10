Re-learning to live!

BENGALURU: Marinating in one place seemed to take the zestfulness of travel out of my system. I prided myself on being a free bird who could spread her wings (figuratively speaking, of course) and fly anywhere I wanted. I was partial to a couple of countries like Italy, and I would find any excuse to return.

My passport boasted of a myriad of visas and the thought of travelling excited and invigorated me. Often I would take off on my own, only with my BFFs in tow, and have a blast. I remember doing a Mediterranean cruise with a boatload of women and we became the talk of the cruise-ship! The ladies had come prepared with Bollywood pen-drives and some even gave the chef a couple of Indian recipes to follow.

Every morning we would excitedly look out of out portholes (huge windows) to see a new city. Mykonos, Santorini, Athens… life couldn’t get better! But (a ‘but’ is like a drop of wee-wee that spoils a whole bowl of soup), the advent of Covid did a number on me. Surely and very insidiously it made me afraid to step out of my comfort zone.

Now I am not ashamed to admit that I have ‘travel-anxiety’! A lot of my older friends too, seem to experience this new phenomenon. At the airport I see older people with a sheaf of documents looking harassed while the young-uns have it handy on their phones. Going through security is a nightmare with impatient younger flyers pushing and shoving their way to the gate. I saw an older couple trying hard to use digi-yatra.