The breaking moment

Though no athlete from India will participate in breaking at the Paris Olympics, most athlete-dancers emphasise that merely reaching the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) – a series of competitions required to score points for Olympic qualification – was a significant challenge. Akash Sheelavant, a breaking coach and athlete, highlights the substantial lack of recognition and support for breaking in India. “People don’t really see breaking as a sport. When we wanted to host a national-level event in the city, we were asked if dance could really be called a ‘sport’. Breaking debuting in the Olympics could change these perceptions and encourage more support and recognition,” he adds.

Sushma Aithal, also known as Bgirl Sushma, who represented India in three World Series Qualifiers, notes that most athletes fund their journeys to the qualifiers themselves. “Breaking has only recently been added as an Olympic sport, so the Federation is very new, and there was no funding for us. After winning nationals, I had to self-fund my trips to qualifiers in Japan, Brazil, and Hong Kong. It cost more than Rs 10 lakh,” says Aithal, who has been breaking for seven years. “By the time I reached Hong Kong, I already knew I wouldn’t make it to the Olympics, but my love for this art compelled me to go.” The road to the Olympics was equally challenging for athlete Suryadharshan, known as Crazy Br8. “I had to take out a loan for my trip to Brazil,” he recalls.

Reflecting on the dynamics of the two federations – the Breakdance Federation of India (BDFI) and the All India DanceSport Federation (AIDSF), which is responsible for sending athletes to the Olympics, Sheelavant says, “I don’t know what the future holds for this sport. The only thing I know is that breaking is not just a sport for me; it’s also an art form. When we started, there was no one to uplift us, which is why I want to bring more quality into breaking and foster an international mindset in the students I’m coaching.”