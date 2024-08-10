Weaving tradition into tomorrow

BENGALURU: The handloom textiles, woven with intricate patterns, tell timeless stories of tradition and craftsmanship. On National Handloom Day (Aug 7), a handloom installation at Vidhana Soudha paid tribute to the state’s textile heritage, celebrating both its history and its future.

Organised by the Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO Bangalore Chapter), a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the display, led by former chairpoerson Revathi Raju, showcased Karnataka’s iconic weaves, highlighting the state’s diverse textile traditions, including ilkal, patteda anchu, Hubballi sarees, Udupi sarees, kasuti, and Lambani embroidery.

Preeth Khona, a textile revivalist, emphasises the importance of blending tradition with innovation, stating, “Our artisans are not merely preserving age-old techniques; they are also innovating and adapting to contemporary tastes while maintaining the integrity of their craft. Handloom today stands at the crossroads of heritage and innovation, offering timeless beauty with a modern twist. This synergy is key to keeping our rich textile traditions alive and relevant in the ever-evolving world of fashion.”

Priyanka Abhishek, co-founder of Sustainable Fashion Week Hub India, spoke of the need for greater education and promotion of handloom textiles, particularly among young people. “With modern influences, today’s trends change rapidly, and there’s a tendency to discard styles quickly. However, sarees are classic, timeless pieces that suit every season and everyone. I do see many young people gravitating towards traditional clothing,” she shares.

Leela, a visitor, echoed these sentiments, advocating for a shift in how saris are perceived and marketed. “We have a wealth of local talent eager to contribute,” she says, noting the need for a rejuvenation in the industry. “My 26-year-old daughter loves wearing sarees, so we need to make them appealing to young people. We should present sarees in a chic way, highlighting their diversity and beauty.”

The installation was inaugurated by Karnataka Handloom Minister Shivanand Patil, with notable guests including Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.