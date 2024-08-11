Karnataka's Bidar district records earthquake of 2.6 magnitude

BENGALURU: A mild earthquake of 2.6 magnitude was recorded in parts of Bidar district at 4.26 pm on Saturday. Seismologists said that Bidar is in the non-seismic zone and the region recorded an earthquake of 2.6 magnitude for the first time.

The epicentre was south west of Sitalgera gram panchayat in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district. The seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre showed that the intensity was low. The tremors might have been felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40 km from the epicentre. “This type of earthquake does not create any harm, although there may be slight shaking locally. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone - 2, wherein the possibility of damages due to the earthquake is very less,” a press release said.