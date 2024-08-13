Aisshwarya carves her unique identity as an educationist

BENGALURU: Carrying the weight of her surname has never been an issue for educationist Aisshwarya DKS Hegde. As the daughter of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, she is focused on carving out her own identity – with considerable success. It’s clear that she values staying true to herself, and it was reflected in her choice of attire when she met us: a blue blazer with pink sequins, flared denim pants, and sneakers.

Hegde is familiar with the media spotlight, a reality that intensified with her 2020 marriage to Amartya Hegde, son of the late Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha. Aware of her ties to two of Karnataka’s most prominent families, Hegde remains mindful of her privilege. “It’s more about the responsibility than whether it’s a boon or a bane. I feel privileged to have been born into a family like this and fortunate to have married into another. Being born into one family shaped one version of me, and marrying into another helped me grow into something better,” she reflects.

Despite the current spotlight, Hegde remembers her childhood as quite ordinary. “Growing up was normal, with all the typical experiences– like taking the train with my cousin to visit my grandmother in Mysuru every summer. Visiting jatres (fairs) in my native Kanakapura was also a regular thing. During my junior school, we lived in a modest house in Basaveshwara Nagar,” she says, adding that she was raised in a strict household where she got a fair share of scolding.