Flavours of India: Curated culinary journey

BENGALURU : Unity of Cuisines

This 78th Independence Day, indulge in a special Braveheart Brunch, honouring the nation’s bravehearts with a curated culinary journey through India’s diverse flavours. The event features regional specialties, including paneer hariyali, bhutte ke kabab, and macchi Amritsari, alongside live counters and desserts like rosogolla and moong dal halwa.

When: August 15, 12.30pm

Where: Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Challaghatta

Call: 7353759831

Independence Gala

Get ready for a grand celebration featuring the Great Indian Freedom Brunch at M Cafe, with savoury Punjabi chole kulche accompanied with desserts like Dutch praline. The day will also include an elegant high tea by The Whitefield Baking Company and offers at M Bar, honouring the armed forces with complimentary beverages.

When: Till August 16, 12.30 pm

Where: Bengaluru Marriott Hotel, Whitefield

Call: 8049435000

Heritage Brunch

Experience a distinguished brunch celebrating India’s unity, featuring an array of Anglo-Indian cuisine inspired by the British era. Indulge in a culinary journey curated by four renowned chefs, each showcasing regional specialties from Punjab, Nawabi traditions, the Bay of Bengal, and South India, alongside colonial-era classics.

When: August 13-16, 12.30pm

Where: Feast, Sheraton Grand, Rajajinagar

Call: 8792493438

Patriotic Banquet

Join in the festivities with the Tiranga Festival, featuring a meticulously crafted menu that embodies the spirit of freedom and unity. Highlights include tiranga barfi, tiranga dhokla, and tiranga khandvi, each reflecting the tricolours of the Indian flag.

When: Till August 18, 12pm

Where: All Rajdhani outlets

Call: 9930091550

Culinary Odyssey

This meticulously-crafted menu showcases the nation’s rich culinary heritage. The diverse selection includes murgh nisha puri, subz ki galawat, Awadhi biryani, Goan fish curry, and puran poli, offering a gastronomic journey through India’s regional specialties and traditional desserts.

When: August 15, 12.30pm

Where: Hotel Royal Orchid, Domlur

Call: 8041783000

(Curated by Angitha Suresh)