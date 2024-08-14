Morality, Mayhem & Mirth

BENGALURU : Among writer, playwright, and filmmaker Girish Karnad’s most notable works, Hittina Hunja stands out for its profound exploration of the complexities of human morality, particularly the intoxicating nature of power and its potential to blind individuals to their own vulnerabilities. Following the successful debut of a production based on the English translation of Hittina Hunja, titled Bali: The Sacrifice, thespian and Jagriti Theatre co-founder Arundhati Raja is bringing the play back later this month.

For Raja, this production continues her long-standing relationship with Karnad’s works. “This is the third Girish Karnad play I have directed. The earlier two were The Dreams of Tipu Sultan and Yayati. It was after producing Yayati that I became interested in Bali: The Sacrifice,” she shares. Highlighting the emotional and ethical dilemmas that define Karnad’s storytelling, she adds, “Both of these plays, based on classic Indian tales, feature strong female characters who take charge of their lives and futures, as well as strong male characters torn between these women, between what is right and what is wrong, not knowing which path to follow.”

Bali: The Sacrifice explores the story of a king caught between the contrasting ideologies of his Jain queen, who embodies non-violence to the extent of refusing to harm even a fly, and his mother, who is steeped in the tradition of sacrificial rituals. “As with all good plays, every issue in the play resonates with the contemporary world around us: the expectations placed on women in this patriarchal world, caste differences, religious differences, and violence,” says Raja. “With the recent violence surrounding us, we must consider what exactly constitutes violence and whether it is ever acceptable.”

The play, with its potent themes, not only reflects the times but also serves as a call for introspection. “As always, I hope the audience will enjoy and understand the play in a way that sparks debate and perhaps even action in their personal lives, if not in the wider world,” Raja adds, emphasising the role of theatre in provoking thought and inspiring change. However, she is reserved about revealing the specific moments in the play that she finds most impactful, preferring that audiences experience them firsthand. “There are both humorous and disturbing moments. But I don’t want to delve into what those here. The impact of live theatre lies in the mirror it holds up to the audience. It needs to be experienced, not read about,” she adds.

(Bali: The Sacrifice will be staged between Aug 30 and Sept 1 at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield. Tickets priced at Rs 400 on bookmyshow.com)