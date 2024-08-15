Bengaluru's Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal to implement vehicle access-control system

BENGALURU: In a big move to decongest the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, an access-control system for vehicles will make its debut at the station from Monday (August 19). No vehicle entering to drop passengers will be allowed to stay within the premises for more than 10 minutes and charges will be levied for overstay.

This will be the only station in Bengaluru Division to have this facility. A similar system attempted years ago at the KSR Bengaluru railway station was stopped due to the pandemic.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishna Chaitanya told TNIE, “The contract has already been awarded to Sri Balaji Foods and Beverages from Vijayawada. Railways stands to earn Rs 3.37 crore over a five-year period. They plan to start the system from August 19.”