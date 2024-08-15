Strategic weight management in contact sports

BENGALURU: Weight management in contact sports requires a strategic and monitored approach. A multi-disciplinary team, including a sports nutritionist, doctor, and fitness coach, is essential for developing a safe and effective weight-cutting plan. A gradual approach emphasising nutrition, hydration, and exercise is preferable to rapid weight loss through dehydration.
While athletes often resort to momentous measures to meet weight class requirements, it’s crucial to prioritise health and safety. Health risks are involved if weight cutting is inappropriately managed, hence following a planned regime by the team of experts four to eight weeks before the competition is advisable. Various factors impact weight before the competition such as hormonal disruption, sleep deprivation, nutrient deficiencies, imbalance in electrolyte and water intake, and the extent of mental and physical fatigue due to injuries the athlete undergoes.
By tracking changes in water, muscle, and fat percentages, athletes can optimise training and weight management strategies. This approach helps reduce the physical and mental stress associated with rapid weight loss before competitions.
Importance of Nutrition and Hydration
A well-balanced diet provides the necessary energy, nutrients, and hydration for training, recovery, and overall well-being. A weight-cutting diet often prioritises protein and fat while reducing carbohydrates, sodium, sugar, and fibre. Low-glycaemic index foods like unsalted nuts and eggs are common choices.
Different sports have unique nutritional demands. For instance, endurance athletes may require higher carbohydrate intake, while strength athletes need more protein. Consulting a sports nutritionist can help tailor a diet to specific needs.
Timing plays an important role. Consuming the right nutrients at the right time is essential. Pre-workout meals provide energy, while post-workout nutrition focuses on recovery and muscle repair.
Hydration is pivotal throughout the weight cutting phase. While diuretics like coffee and barley can temporarily reduce water weight, proper rehydration with electrolytes is essential for recovery. A balanced diet, including carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, is crucial for overall health and performance. One should focus on nutrient-dense foods and avoid excessive intake of processed items.
One should include complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, whole grains, oats, lean proteins such as chicken,
lentils, and beans, and include fresh fruits and vegetables that are low in calories and nutrient-dense. Avoid sugary drinks, processed foods that are high in sodium, and unhealthy fats, and high-fat dairy products. Avoid alcohol as it can contribute to weight gain and dehydration.
Avoid these common mistakes
Consuming water-rich foods like cucumbers and melons and overlooking hidden sodium sources in processed foods.
Relying on low-calorie foods with hidden sodium and sugary foods as dehydration techniques can contribute to water retention
Rehydration and replenishment after weight cuts are equally important for optimal performance recovery
Relying on extreme measures like fasting, laxatives, and diuretics for weight loss should be discouraged. These methods can be detrimental to health and hinder athletic performance
Portion sizes play a key role. By regulating food intake, athletes can prevent overeating, balance nutrient consumption, and achieve their dietary goals. Portion control is especially critical for athletes aiming to achieve peak performance and maintain optimal body composition. By regulating food intake, athletes can optimize energy levels, prevent fluctuations in weight, and enhance recovery
(The writer is head of services - clinical nutrition & dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital)