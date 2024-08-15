Strategic weight management in contact sports

BENGALURU: Weight management in contact sports requires a strategic and monitored approach. A multi-disciplinary team, including a sports nutritionist, doctor, and fitness coach, is essential for developing a safe and effective weight-cutting plan. A gradual approach emphasising nutrition, hydration, and exercise is preferable to rapid weight loss through dehydration.

While athletes often resort to momentous measures to meet weight class requirements, it’s crucial to prioritise health and safety. Health risks are involved if weight cutting is inappropriately managed, hence following a planned regime by the team of experts four to eight weeks before the competition is advisable. Various factors impact weight before the competition such as hormonal disruption, sleep deprivation, nutrient deficiencies, imbalance in electrolyte and water intake, and the extent of mental and physical fatigue due to injuries the athlete undergoes.

By tracking changes in water, muscle, and fat percentages, athletes can optimise training and weight management strategies. This approach helps reduce the physical and mental stress associated with rapid weight loss before competitions.

Importance of Nutrition and Hydration

A well-balanced diet provides the necessary energy, nutrients, and hydration for training, recovery, and overall well-being. A weight-cutting diet often prioritises protein and fat while reducing carbohydrates, sodium, sugar, and fibre. Low-glycaemic index foods like unsalted nuts and eggs are common choices.