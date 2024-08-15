Two minor boys arrested for recording women in the theatre washroom in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two fourteen-year-old minor boys have been arrested for recording women in the washroom of Urvashi Cinema on the Siddaiah Road near Lalbagh in Bengaluru.

The incident happened on Sunday night around 11.30 pm during the screening of Kannada movie Bheema. The 23-year-old victim who came to use the washroom during the interval saw the mobile phone kept in the ventilator and recording women using the washroom.

When she suddenly came out of the washroom, she saw two boys running away. She immediately brought the matter to the notice of the theatre staff and also called the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112.

The police were informed. They checked the CCTV and identified the accused. The police waited till the completion of the movie.

After the movie was over and when the crowd started coming out, the police allowed only one exit and started checking every person. When the two accused came together, the police caught them and took them to the jurisdictional Kalasipalya police station.

This is the second similar incident in the last six days. Sadashivanagar police had earlier arrested 23-year-old Manoj, an employee of Third Wave Coffee at BEL Road for placing a mobile phone in the women's washroom. The incident came to light through a social media post on August 10.

"The patrolling police in quick response went to the theatre. They also reported the matter to the higher-ups. The police then checked the theatre's CCTV and saw two boys running inside the theatre. After identifying the boys, the police waited till the completion of the movie. The police ensured that the two accused had not walked away from the theatre. When the film was over and the crowd started coming out of the theatre, the police along with the theatre's security allowed only one exit and checked every person. When the two accused came together, we caught them and took them to the station," said an officer part of both the investigation.

Both the boys are residents of Jayanagar 1st block. One mobile that was used to film the women in the washroom has been seized and sent for analysis.

The Kalasipalya police have registered a case in this regard and are further investigating.