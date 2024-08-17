Holiday mode on

BENGALURU: With Independence Day, Varamahalakshmi and Raksha Bandhan all falling in a row and providing the luxury of an extended weekend, many Bengalureans have embraced the chance for a much-needed escape. This has sparked a surge in travel plans, with destinations both within India and abroad experiencing high demand. For many, it’s not merely about the destination, but rather the chance to step away from the daily grind to find a moment of peace and rejuvenation.

Bia Sandhu, a busy working professional, viewed the long weekend as a golden opportunity to disconnect and recharge. “Life is so hectic, there’s no time to breathe,” she shares. Like many others, Sandhu has chosen Goa as her getaway. “We thought it would be an ideal time to escape the hustle of everyday life,” Sandhu adds. “These are the few moments in the year when we can get away with the family. The whole plan is to relax and detach from everything,” she says.

Avantika Mohapatra, a 27-year-old investment consultant, opted for a spontaneous retreat to Kodaikanal. Her decision was made on a whim, driven by the need to escape the relentless pace of corporate life. “I wanted to be in nature, and during a break, I prefer destinations with limited network connectivity. The purpose of this trip is to unwind mentally and take a break from the corporate grind,” says Mohapatra.

For those with a taste for adventure and only a day to spare, Sanchari, a group that organises treks across South India, planned a sunrise trek to Uttari Betta. Sara, a member of the team, explains, “Due to inconveniences and some restrictions from the government, many trekking locations have been closed for a few weeks. So, we only have a few options available now, like Uttari Betta, Nandi Hills, and Skandagiri. We are heading to Uttari Betta for a sunrise trek, and we already have 20 participants.”