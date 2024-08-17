Irked by wheelie stunts, passersby throw two vehicles from flyover in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Enraged motorists threw two scooters off the Nelamangala flyover after catching two individuals performing dangerous wheelie stunts on the busy road on Thursday.

The act by the motorists has become a hot topic for discussion with many netizens lauding them and urging the police to pull up their socks and take severe action against those involved in such stunts.

The incident occurred on the Bengaluru-Tumkuru national highway in the Nelamangala traffic police limits, when two scooter rides including pillion riders were spotted performing wheelies on their scooters, causing distraction to other motorists. Following this, several motorists stopped the offenders and threw their scooters down the flyover onto the service road. The two riders and pillion riders immediately fled the scene.

A man from the crowd there videographed the incident and posted it on social media which went viral on Saturday.

The police said, people alerted the situation and seized the scooters involved. A case has been registered. The police are analysing CCTV footages and checking the two-wheeler details to find the accused.

On Thursday, Bengaluru northeast traffic police conducted a special drive that resulted in nabbing 44 wheelie offenders on the airport road.