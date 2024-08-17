Missing techie from Bengaluru found in Noida

BENGALURU: A missing case involving a 32-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru took a dramatic turn on Friday with the techie revealing that he did not go missing, but left home 10 days ago over differences with his wife.

Vipin Gupta was traced near a mall in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and was brought to the city in the morning. Gupta went “missing” on August 6 and his wife filed a complaint at Kodigehalli police station on August 8.

DCP (Northeast) Sajeeth VJ told TNIE that Gupta was traced in Noida based on CCTV footage from various places and other technical clues. He was found near the mall. He changed his appearance by getting his head tonsured. From Bengaluru, Gupta travelled to Tirupati, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Lucknow and other places before arriving in Noida, Sajeeth said.

Another senior police officer said that Gupta and his wife had a strained relationship. Because of this, Gupta left home without informing his wife. He did this in the past too. He was away from home for 10 days and was found in Goa, the officer added.

The police have warned him that he should inform them about his travel plans before leaving home. Further investigations are on.