Driver forgets hand brakes, mows down two brothers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The negligence of a truck driver, who forgot to put the hand brake while parking the vehicle on a downhill slope, cost the lives of two brothers aged 14 and 21. The vehicle also damaged seven two-wheelers and two cars. The incident occurred near Hosaguddadahalli in Byatarayanapura traffic police limits on Friday morning. Police arrested the driver Suresh.

The deceased have been identified as Rahim Raj, a seventh standard student, and Sajid Raj (21), a saree designer. They were residents of the Hosaguddhalli and hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Police said that around 8.20 am, Rahim and Sajid were heading to a shop on their two-wheeler, when the parked truck loaded with hollow bricks started moving downhill. The vehicle knocked down the duo, who succumbed to injuries on the spot. Passersby alerted the police, and the bodies were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered against the driver.