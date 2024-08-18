Husband kills wife over illicit relationship, hangs himself in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A dejected husband, who had often warned his wife about her illicit relationship, killed her and then hanged himself on Friday night. The incident occurred in the Hulimavu police station limits on August 16.

The deceased have been identified as Meena (36), a domestic help hailing from Kolar, and her husband Mahesh Kumar (46), a crane operator hailing from Mumbai. The couple were staying in Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu and had been married for 15 years with two daughters and a son.

The police said that Kumar was Meena’s second husband. He got to know her illicit relationship and had repeatedly warned her about it, even informing her family. Despite his warnings, Meena continued the relationship. It is suspected that after multiple unanswered calls from Meena, Kumar got frustrated by her behaviour on Friday and attacked her with an iron rod around 7.30 pm. She succumbed to her head injuries on the spot.

Meena’s son found her body and alerted the police. The police rushed to the scene, inspected the house, and suspected Kumar of killing her. A search operation was launched to find him. On Saturday, around 3.30 pm, Kumar was found hanging in a deserted area near Doddakammanahalli, and his body was sent for post-mortem.