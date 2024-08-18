Woman sexually assaulted in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman was allegedly raped by an unknown person in HSR Layout police station limits on Saturday night. The 20-year-old, hailing from another state, is a final year degree student in a private college.

The incident occurred amidst the ongoing protests across the country against the rape and murder of a medical student in West Bengal.

According to police sources, the woman had attended a party with her friends on Saturday night. While returning home, it is suspected that a fight broke out among the friends, leading the woman to leave the car. She then took a bike near NMG Junction in Koramangala to reach her destination.

The woman, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was unconscious when the unknown bike rider took her to Silk board service road near a godown and sexually assaulted her.

She swiftly called her friends who rushed her to nearby hospital. Later hospital authorities alerted the police about the incident.

Speaking to reporters Home Minister G Parmershwar said that it was an attempt to rape. A case has been registered.

DCP Southeast Sarah Fatima said that the victim's statement has been taken and she is undergoing treatment in a private hospital and a case has been registered at HSR Layout police station. Further investigations are underway.