Case against people who threw scooters off Bengaluru flyover

BENGALURU: The Nelamangala traffic police tracked down the owner of one of the vehicles that was involved in performing dangerous stunts on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru National Highway on August 15. The vehicles were thrown off the flyover at Adakamaranahalli by enraged motorists. Meanwhile, the Madanayakanahalli police registered a suo motu case against unknown persons who threw the scooters.

A police officer said that after tracing the vehicle numbers, both the owners were informed to appear for inquiry. One of the vehicle owners, whose son was involved in performing stunts, appeared and was asked to bring the offenders. The police have registered a case under Sections 184, 187, and 189 of the IMV Act.

On August 15, motorists threw the two scooters off the flyover and onto the service road 20 ft below, after a rider performing wheelies collided with another vehicle, causing a minor accident. Enraged by the recklessness of the rider, other road users surrounded the youth, who fled the scene. The crowd threw the scooters off the flyover. Later, the police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicles. The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case against unknown persons under multiple sections of BNS for throwing the vehicles.