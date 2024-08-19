Five depots coming up to maintain Metro trains in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To cater to the stabling and maintenance of trains to be put into commercial operations up to 2041, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is getting five new depots ready to augment its existing three depots. The Baiyappanahalli depot, being remodelled completely with two levels, is unique as it will take care of two Metro lines operating in opposite directions.

A top official told TNIE, “The location of the existing Baiyappanahalli depot will be retained. The remodelled depot, being built at a cost of Rs 249.19 crore, will be the first one in our network to have two levels. It will cater only to the 16 trains that will be run on Outer Ring Road (Phase-2A) and 21 trains on Airport Lines (Phase-2B). Both run in opposite directions, and this depot will be in the middle of both.”

In the remodelled depot, one level will be built below the ground, while the other one will be at grade. “The underground line will have 21 stabling lines, while there will be 20 lines on the grade level,” he said.

BMRCL is expecting to increase its fleet to a total of 159 trains by 2026-28 in phases. “It is crucial the depots are ready to receive and maintain the trains,” the official added.

Five new depots are being built, explained another official. The Shettygere depot near the airport is being built at a cost of Rs 182.33 crore; 49% of work has been completed here. It will have ten stabling lines at grade, with 12 elevated lines to be built in future. “It can accommodate 21 trains. The operation and maintenance requirements of Phase-2B will be handled here,” he said.

At the upcoming Kothanur depot with 20 stabling lines that would cater to the Pink Line (Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara), 66% of work is complete, while at Anjanapura (North-South Green Line) depot, up to 50% of work is over, the official said. Challaghatta depot, with 38 stabling lines, is the costliest of all depots with Rs 499.41 crore being spent for it. At Hebbagodi depot, 99% of work is completed and will take care of the RV Road-Bommasandra Line that will be opened in December this year.

At present, the Kadugodi (Whitefield) depot takes care of the Purple Line, and the Peenya depot of the Green Line. Most operations at Baiyappanahalli Line have been shifted to Kadugodi since the former is being remodelled. The Operations Control Centre will continue to remain at Baiyappanahalli, the official said.