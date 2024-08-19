PES wants proposed Hosakerehalli Metro station shifted from its entrance

BENGALURU: Even as Bengaluru Metro’s Rs 15,611-crore Phase-3 project got the green signal from the Centre on Friday, it encountered a hurdle recently. Since the state had already given its nod to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd to begin the process of land acquisition, the ball has been set rolling on that front. The PES University has now strongly objected to the presence of the Hosakerehalli Metro station right at the entrance of its Outer Ring Road campus.

The Pro-Chancellor of the university has written to BMRCL as well as Minister of State for Railways V Somanna this month to relocate the proposed station.

TNIE has a copy of the letter Pro-Chancellor Prof Jawahar Doreswamy wrote to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao on the issue on August 1.

Sources said BMRCL requires 720 sqm of land belonging to PES University for an entry of the Hosakerehalli station. Phase-3 will have two elevated corridors - one running to 32.15 km on the Outer Ring Road and another of 12.5 km on Magadi Road. Hosakerahalli station figures on the ORR Corridor and is positioned between Dwaraka Nagar and Kamakya Junction stations.