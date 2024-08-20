Congress worker dies of heart attack during press conference in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 63-year-old Congress party worker and member of the Karnataka Backward Classes and Minorities Association C K Ravichandran died of heart attack while addressing a press conference at the Press Club of Bangalore. The press conference was held against the Governor’s decision to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday.

Ravichandran, along with other members, entered the press meet venue. At 12.45 pm, Ravichandran, who was seated, held the mic to speak on the Governor’s move against the CM. However, within a few seconds, the mobile phone on his lap slipped and fell.

Initially he was going to pick up his phone. However, he collapsed, injuring his nose, which started bleeding. Soon people realised the emergency and rushed to his help. One of the media persons also performed CPR. As he did not respond, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. He is survived by his wife and son.

Ravichandran worked for many political parties like JD (U), JD (S), and BSP. During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, he joined Congress and worked for the party.

CM Siddaramaiah condoled his death and stated, “Death of Ravichandran, who was with us in our fight to save the constitution and democracy, is painful. I pray that the departed soul may rest in peace.”