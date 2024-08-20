From the pages of history

BENGALURU: Prataya Saha is a curious person with a passion for delving into history, often unearthing hidden treasures from the past. The plot of 1924 – The Kakori Incident is inspired by lesser-known stories that have been lost to history. As the title suggests, the film is set in 1924, a year before the famous Kakori incident of 1925, when a group of Indian nationalists robbed a train transporting money for the British administration. This event took place in Kakori, near Lucknow.

Saha explains that in 1924, Calcutta — then a hotbed of Indian nationalism — saw the recruitment of an 18-year-old boy for the 1925 heist. The boy had to undergo several tests, one of which involved interacting with a 10-year-old girl whose father, a British informant, had to be assassinated. The film centers on whether the boy successfully passes these tests. One of the subtexts of the movie addresses the trauma experienced by children in conflict zones, a theme that remains perennially relevant.

While the story is fictional, Saha notes that it is inspired by numerous similar incidents from that era. “I have always been fascinated by history and have come across many stories involving children. My film draws inspiration from these narratives,” says Saha.

Striving for authenticity, Saha utilised props and items that played a significant role in the nationalist movement. “All the dhotis and kurtas used in the film are from my grandfather’s wardrobe. The locations are also genuine, as we filmed in places frequented by nationalists during that time,” says Saha, referring to the film, which was predominantly shot in Kolkata.

As the five-minute-long film makes its rounds in the international festival circuit, with screenings in cities like New York and Stockholm, Saha is already working on another short film, which will be his last before transitioning to feature films.