Naati flavours in Namma Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In Bengaluru, a city where modernity mingles with tradition, regional South Indian cuisine remains an enduring favourite. This rustic, flavourful fare is more than just food — it’s a testament to the cultural and agricultural richness of the region. As contemporary food trends rise, these delicacies continue to hold their own, offering a culinary experience that speaks deeply to local traditions. Here, we explore three establishments that embody the richness of South Indian cuisine, blending heritage with the refined palates of Bengaluru’s discerning food lovers.

Ponram, a 50-year-old institution from Dindigul, has made its mark in Koramangala with its celebrated biryani and regional specialities. Known for its dedication to authenticity, Ponram ensures that each plate of biryani, made from tender sheep and cooked in small batches, is served within 50 minutes of preparation. The use of locally-sourced spices, including coriander from Virudhunagar, pepper from Thandikudi, and cardamom from Bodi, guarantees that every dish is bursting with fresh flavours.

“Our 160-seater outlet in Koramangala is designed with the local clientele in mind, ensuring comfort and an authentic dining experience,” says Prabakaran R, managing director of Ponram. “The flavours you savour here are the same as those enjoyed in Dindigul.”

Beyond their famed biryani, Ponram’s menu features mutton chukka, country chicken, and mutton egg varuval, alongside traditional offal dishes like liver and spleen. The restaurant’s commitment to purity is evident in its self-operated dairy farms, ensuring the quality of ingredients such as ghee, curd, and even jackfruit ice cream.