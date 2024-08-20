SJU Elixir 2024 discusses filling gap between education and industry

BENGALURU: St Joseph’s University (SJU) on Monday hosted the second edition of its annual event, Elixir 2024, transforming the campus into a lively hub of education, collaboration and opportunity. The event, aimed at fostering connections between universities, industry professionals and academicians, provided a multidisciplinary platform for networking and learning.

Shoaib M Shakeel, president, Josephite Media Forum (JMF), praising the event, stated, “Elixir is an excellent platform for students to embrace what they aim to pursue as their careers.” He highlighted the role of JMF in helping students explore their talents and capacities beyond the classroom.

The exhibition featured all university departments, showcasing their unique curricula and exploring diverse career opportunities. Interactive panel discussions offered a holistic experience, with professionals discussing strategies to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with the skills necessary to navigate contemporary career challenges. New pedagogies shaping modern learning and teaching methods were also a key focus.

SJU students actively engaged with guest students, parents and professors through interactive stalls and workshops that highlighted various activities offered by the university’s curriculum.

In particular, the School of Communication and Media Studies was emphasized by Shakeel, who pointed out its role in training students through platforms like Joseph’s News broadcast, Radio Macs, and The Beacon newsletter, which has been in print for 16 years.