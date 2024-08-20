VFX, gaming park to come up in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government, in collaboration with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), unveiled the 6th edition of GAFX 2025 during a curtain raiser event on Monday. Scheduled from February 27 to March 1, 2025, the event is anticipated to be one of India’s largest gatherings in the gaming, digital media, and entertainment spaces.

During the launch, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, announced significant initiatives, including the establishment of an Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Park and a Gaming Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as well as the creation of a new skill advisory council on emerging technologies, to drive innovation and support the industry’s growth. Kharge introduced the poster for GAFX 2025, centred around the theme, ‘GAFX 2025 - Imagination Next’. The event aims to encourage exploration beyond current technological and creative boundaries within the AVGC industry.

The aim is to spread talent and intelligence beyond Bengaluru, and plans are afoot to establish innovation training centres across the state, Kharge said, adding that the gaming and animation industry have significant potential to drive economic growth.

“While Bengaluru is renowned for its technology, creativity, and innovation, expanding these sectors with improved gaming, animation, and mentorship could transform the city into an intelligence capital. The city should transition from being a pensioners’ paradise to a creators’ paradise, creating a vibrant environment for innovation and creativity,” he added.

Kharge noted the importance of emerging technologies such as AI and AR/VR. He announced the KITVEN Fund 4, which supports startups and SMEs in the AVGC-XR sector with a total fund size of Rs 20 crore. This fund offers initial investments ranging from Rs 50 lakhs to Rs 1 crore per company, with follow-on investments of up to Rs 2 crore. He highlighted that the state accounts for 20% of the market and hosts around 300 AVGC-XR studios that employ approximately 15,000 professionals.